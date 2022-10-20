Make sure your wallet isn’t cleared out ahead of the holidays! Watch out for these scams

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scams, we all know about them. They come in many shapes and sizes; now scammers are getting creative with how they get you. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau tells 2 Wants to Know about the latest scams happening around the Triad.
Spoofed texts and caller ID
The scam:
- Get a text from Mom
- Asks you to send money
- It's a spoofed message, with someone pretending to have mom's number
- You already have "Mom" saved in your contacts list
How to protect yourself:
- Check to see if it's new message thread
- Double-check sender info
- Call the number to confirm
- If you suspect a scam don't answer the text
Publisher Clearing House scam
The scam:
- The caller says you won money and a car
- BUT.. you have to pay $500 upfront in gift cards
How to protect yourself:
- Publishers Clearing House will never call or text
- Never pay money to win money
- Gift cards are for gifts only
A new spin on the scam:
- The scammer gives you a fake check to cover upfront costs
- The money appears in your account
- So, you send the money
- BUT.. the check is fake
- Now you're on hook the for the money
Medical ID theft
The scam:
- The scammer calls the doctor's office, "Here's my new address."
- They ask for medical records
- They use that info to use your insurance
What can happen:
- The scammer goes to the doctor, gets prescriptions, has surgery as you
- Racks up an average bill of $13,500
- Your health records get mixed up
- 20% of scam victims have gotten the wrong diagnosis
Bank text messages
The scam:
- You receive a text message about a "Bank Fraud Alert"
- You have to reply YES or NO
- The scammer calls, but the caller ID appears to be from the bank
- They ask you to send money to yourself through a digital wallet app
- The scammer offers to help you connect the app to your bank account
- They ask for your bank verification code
How to protect yourself:
- Know your bank's policies.
- Watch out for fake caller IDs
- Never share one-time passcodes
- Don't reply to suspicious texts
- Contact your bank if suspect a scam
Protecting your personal information
When you receive documents with your personal information on them, you have two options: keep them, or shred them.
No access to a shredder? No problem. The Better Business Bureau is holding a free shred event in Winston-Salem this weekend. It's happening Saturday, October 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Gate 9 of the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. There is a 5-box or bag limit.