
Breaking News
2 Wants To Know

Make sure your wallet isn’t cleared out ahead of the holidays! Watch out for these scams

From bank fraud to spoofed texts and everything in between, the Better Business Bureau is warning you about these scams.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scams, we all know about them. They come in many shapes and sizes; now scammers are getting creative with how they get you. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau tells 2 Wants to Know about the latest scams happening around the Triad.

Spoofed texts and caller ID

The scam:

  • Get a text from Mom
  • Asks you to send money
  • It's a spoofed message, with someone pretending to have mom's number
  • You already have "Mom" saved in your contacts list

How to protect yourself:

  • Check to see if it's new message thread
  • Double-check sender info
  • Call the number to confirm
  • If you suspect a scam don't answer the text

Publisher Clearing House scam

The scam:

  • The caller says you won money and a car
  • BUT.. you have to pay $500 upfront in gift cards

How to protect yourself:

  • Publishers Clearing House will never call or text
  • Never pay money to win money
  • Gift cards are for gifts only

A new spin on the scam:

  • The scammer gives you a fake check to cover upfront costs
  • The money appears in your account
  • So, you send the money
  • BUT.. the check is fake
  • Now you're on hook the for the money

Medical ID theft

The scam:

  • The scammer calls the doctor's office, "Here's my new address."
  • They ask for medical records
  • They use that info to use your insurance

What can happen:

  • The scammer goes to the doctor, gets prescriptions, has surgery as you
  • Racks up an average bill of $13,500
  • Your health records get mixed up
  • 20% of scam victims have gotten the wrong diagnosis

Bank text messages

The scam:

  • You receive a text message about a "Bank Fraud Alert"
  • You have to reply YES or NO
  • The scammer calls, but the caller ID appears to be from the bank
  • They ask you to send money to yourself through a digital wallet app
  • The scammer offers to help you connect the app to your bank account
  • They ask for your bank verification code

How to protect yourself:

  • Know your bank's policies.
  • Watch out for fake caller IDs
  • Never share one-time passcodes
  • Don't reply to suspicious texts
  • Contact your bank if suspect a scam

Protecting your personal information

When you receive documents with your personal information on them, you have two options: keep them, or shred them.

No access to a shredder? No problem. The Better Business Bureau is holding a free shred event in Winston-Salem this weekend. It's happening Saturday, October 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Gate 9 of the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. There is a 5-box or bag limit.

