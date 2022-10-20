Make sure your wallet isn’t cleared out ahead of the holidays! Watch out for these scams

From bank fraud to spoofed texts and everything in between, the Better Business Bureau is warning you about these scams.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scams, we all know about them. They come in many shapes and sizes; now scammers are getting creative with how they get you. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau tells 2 Wants to Know about the latest scams happening around the Triad.

Spoofed texts and caller ID

The scam:

Get a text from Mom

Asks you to send money

It's a spoofed message, with someone pretending to have mom's number

You already have "Mom" saved in your contacts list

How to protect yourself:

Check to see if it's new message thread

Double-check sender info

Call the number to confirm

If you suspect a scam don't answer the text

Publisher Clearing House scam

The scam:

The caller says you won money and a car

BUT.. you have to pay $500 upfront in gift cards

How to protect yourself:

Publishers Clearing House will never call or text

Never pay money to win money

Gift cards are for gifts only

A new spin on the scam:

The scammer gives you a fake check to cover upfront costs

The money appears in your account

So, you send the money

BUT.. the check is fake

Now you're on hook the for the money

Medical ID theft

The scam:

The scammer calls the doctor's office, "Here's my new address."

They ask for medical records

They use that info to use your insurance

What can happen:

The scammer goes to the doctor, gets prescriptions, has surgery as you

Racks up an average bill of $13,500

Your health records get mixed up

20% of scam victims have gotten the wrong diagnosis

Bank text messages

The scam:

You receive a text message about a "Bank Fraud Alert"

You have to reply YES or NO

The scammer calls, but the caller ID appears to be from the bank

They ask you to send money to yourself through a digital wallet app

The scammer offers to help you connect the app to your bank account

They ask for your bank verification code

How to protect yourself:

Know your bank's policies.

Watch out for fake caller IDs

Never share one-time passcodes

Don't reply to suspicious texts

Contact your bank if suspect a scam

Protecting your personal information

When you receive documents with your personal information on them, you have two options: keep them, or shred them.