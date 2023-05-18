3 ways to get the most out of Waze to help you avoid All-Star traffic

Law enforcement says Waze is the best app to use for the race at North Wilkesboro because people can report problems on the road.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement says Waze is the best app to use for the race at North Wilkesboro because people can report problems on the road. But to make the app work best, there are three key features you need to know about first.

Number 1: What makes Waze different than Apple or Google maps is that people can report problems that slow down traffic. That's why law enforcement says it will work best to help you get to the race. To report an issue click the yellow word bubble at the bottom right corner. You can pick what to add to the map for everyone else to see.

Number 2: Make the most of what other people have reported by tapping on the routes button after you put in your destination. It will show you the different travel times for each route as well as all the issues other people are having. But to get the most out of this, go to settings in the top right corner and turn off avoid difficult intersections. That will show you more route options.

Number 3: You might not be that familiar with North Wilkesboro. Waze will help you find a place near you to eat or a gas station. After you add the Speedway destination just look for the fork and knife icon and the gas pump.

To see what all these buttons look like, watch the video attached to this story.

Also it should go without saying, but we all could use a reminder, please do not surf the app while driving. Have your passenger pressing all the buttons.

