Weaver fertilizer fire: Is your home or child's school near a business with dangerous chemicals?

Businesses are required to report what they have. So, how do you get that info?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When you see the smoke and fire from the Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, your mind goes to your own neighborhood. What businesses are close to your home, your child’s school, or your workplace?

The 80-year-old plant caught on fire Monday night with 600 tons of ammonium nitrate. A radius of one mile was put into an evacuation area due to the possibility of an explosion.

The Hazardous Chemical Right To Know Act is a state statute that consists of two major parts: public safety and community.

Public safety and emergency response right to know. Companies are required to tell fire department and emergency management offices what kinds of chemicals they have and how much.



Community Right To Know. That's you and me.

The Right To Know Act gives you accessibility to that information too. But how do you get it? It's not like there's a list of all the places in one spot for you to see any time you want.

Instead, it's an email.

This falls under EPCRA or Emergency Planning and Community Right To Know Act within the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Email the Chemical Safety & Reporting. You will need to include the address with the zip code of the area you want to check, whether that's your home or your child's school.

QUICK FACTS TO KNOW ABOUT THE FIRE: