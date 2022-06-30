Etiquette expert explains wedding season do's and don'ts

Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer explains the right way to handle wedding situations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wedding season is well underway. Chances are, someone you know is getting married in the next six months.

You want to know the right way to handle situations that pop up. Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer explains how you can rock wedding season.

Schweitzer said plan on giving the happy couple a gift. She said it doesn't need to break the budget, but all wedding guests should bring a gift of some kind.

That rule applies even for destination weddings. Guests likely spend a lot of money on travel and accommodations. Schweitzer said it's okay not spending a ton of the gift. She also said it's acceptable to wait a few months after the wedding before giving the couple something. Schweitzer said if you need time to save up, six months is appropriate.

Groomsmen, bridesmaids and their families also contribute a lot to pre-wedding festivities. Schweitzer said it's okay for those people to put together a fund and give the couple a group gift.

Things can get awkward fast when someone learns they didn't make the wedding invite list. Schweitzer said let them down easy, but don't be ambiguous. She said be polite and honest about your reasoning. Many people will understand both budget and space constraints.