GREENSBORO, NC -- Mark your calendars and join the WFMY News 2 family at the 54th Annual WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive, Tuesday, December 11th from 7am to 7pm at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Want to NOT wait in line? All you have to do is schedule your donation time! You can do that at the American Red Cross Website.

Why Donate Blood?

Help us keep a safe and adequate blood supply within our community by surpassing our goal of 400 pints. One pint of blood does not only help up to three people celebrate another holiday, but it could also give them a second chance at life. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients being treated for cancer, undergoing surgeries or recovering from accidents or illnesses.

How to Donate Blood?

The American Red Cross has two ways to make the donation process quicker. Schedule an appointment today!

Save time! Save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health questionnaire online, on the day of your donation, prior to arriving at the WFMY Holiday Blood Drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass and follow the instructions on the site.

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days. Most healthy people age 17 and older, who weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood at the WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.

Need to check to see if the medications you're on are safe so that you can donate blood? Check the Red Cross Medications List.

