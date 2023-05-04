You shredded it! WFMY News 2 shred tops 1,052 cars and 47,000 lbs of paper.

Shredding your personal documents is one of the easiest ways to protect your identity. What you need to be shredding in the next few months...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WHOA! More than a thousand cars came through the free WFMY News 2 shred on May 3, 2023. That's a lot of people and a lot of paper in three hours!

The grand total was 1,052 cars at this one event, which is record-breaking for us. Our shred in 2018 had 1,022.

Pro-Shred volunteered four trucks for this event and they were filled to capacity. In this case, that is 47,000 pounds of paper, which equals the weight of five-and-a-half full-grown male hippos (8,400 pounds apiece).

THANK YOU!

Thank you to all of you who got your papers together and lined up at the Greensboro Coliseum.

We had a lot of folks from TEAM 2 there helping to unload those boxes and bags and as always, we had the men from Omega Psi Phi fraternity. These men have big muscles-- and even bigger hearts.

WHY A SHRED?

Shredding documents, mail, and paperwork with personal information on it are one of the easiest ways to protect your identity. Believe it or not, there are still people who look through the trash to piece together names, account numbers, and more so they can create identities and get credit cards, loans, and money.

NOT ALL SHREDDERS ARE CREATED EQUAL

The old strip shredders are fine for your grocery list and honey-do lists, but not for any kind of document. Strip shredding leads to a false sense of security. You need at least a cross-cut shredder.

WHAT YOU SHOULD BE SHREDDING

SHRED IMMEDIATELY

Sales receipts

ATM receipts

Paid credit card statements

Paid utility bills

Credit offers

Cancelled checks

Expired warranties

SHRED AFTER ONE YEAR

Pay stubs

Bank statement

Paid undisputed medical bills

SHRED AFTER SEVEN YEARS

Tax receipts

Tax cancelled checks

W-2's

Records for tax deductions

NEVER SHRED