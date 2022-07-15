Donate blood and save three lives at the WFMY News 2 Summer Blood Drive

The Red Cross is in need of donations, especially during the summer months when the number of people rolling up a sleeve drops.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host a summer blood drive, during a time when blood donations are typically slower.

In June, the Red Cross saw 12% fewer donations than they were expecting, one of the largest monthly shortfalls the organization has seen in years.

Here in the Greater Carolinas Region, there were 22% less donations made than expected.

Some of this is expected. The Red Cross says donations slow down around the summer holidays, when people go on vacation and miss regular appointments.

During the summer, there are also no blood drives at high schools, sites that collect about 20% of all donations.

The WFMY Summer Blood Drive is set for Thursday, July 28 at Piedmont Hall.

You can make an appointment online or walk-in from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days.

If you're a first time donor, here is what to expect: