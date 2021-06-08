What are the good buys in June? Drills, sunscreen, bug spray, strollers & Amazon Prime

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is now June 21/22. Consumer Reports tests items you'll need for this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You would think with supply and demand, that prices of bug spray and sunscreen would be up, but Consumer Reports is finding deals in June.

The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 is $9 at Amazon and Walmart, normally it is $12. The Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent2 is $5 at Amazon and Walmart and usually, it is $7.

This year, Amazon Prime Day is in June! It falls on June 21 & 22 so expect big sales across the board from Amazon and other retailers who will be joining in as well.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

The Britax B-Lively Stroller is $204 at Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target. The stroller earned top scores in CR’s tests for safety and maneuverability.

Next up, drills. You’ll save some money on the DeWalt Cordless 12-Volt Drill for $130 at Amazon. It scores well in CR’s power and speed tests.

And while you’re working on the house, June is a great month for deals on pressure washers, but before you make that commitment to buy, CR says to think about a few things.

"You may not need to buy a pressure washer. You can rent one from a store like Home Depot or Lowe’s if you just have a small project," said Samantha Good, Consumer Reports Editor.

2WTK checked on the prices for renting a pressure washer with both retailers. Expect to pay between $39-$70 for a full-day rental. That beats buying one for $150-$400.