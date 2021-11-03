What are you doing for lunch on Thursday? Check out this free virtual workshop.

Protect yourself & your parents or grandparents from scams.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “In NC we are ranked 6th for senior scams, that’s over a billion dollars lost last year alone. This workshop can show people what to look for and protect the ones they love,” said Hope Strickland of the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro.

The workshop is for all ages, it’s free and it’s virtual. Take your lunch hour and learn about the most common senior scams, how to recognize scam attempts, and how to protect your personal information. Bob Boyd of Senior Resources of Guilford is the presenter. The focus is on senior-related scams, but the information will help anyone to better recognize a scam.

Register for the free virtual workshop or call 336-275-6090.

Thursday, November 4th

1pm-2:15pm

In 2020, according to the Better Business Bureau, for the first time ever adults ages 18 to 24 reported the highest median losses from scams, the same as adults 65-plus.

What is the reason younger folks are getting scammed? They don't have enough experience with checks, and job interviews to know when they're real and when they're not. Which is different than why older folks get scammed.

“The main reason older folks are targeted is that they're from the generation that grew up polite and they don't want to tell someone no. So, when they get that phishing phone call they don't want to hang up even if something doesn't feel right,” said Strickland.

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is a resource for any woman in the community. There are workshops and classes for anyone 18 and up to help women reach their full potential and self-reliance.

Suspect a scam?