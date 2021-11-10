What do they really know about you? Nothing. This is a scam!

This email claims to have info from your device's camera. Don't fall for it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ransomware. You know about it. It hit your pocketbook this year when hackers held Colonial Pipeline files for ransom, shutting down production, driving up prices for all of us at the pump until the ransom was paid.



What if it's not files but your life that hackers claim they have? Something they claim you wouldn't want others to know?

“Oh, by the way, I've got personal information on you and I will release that to the dark web if you don't pay me. So now not only are you being held hostage for your files, now you're being blackmailed, it's getting very nasty out there,” said Ron Pierce, President, Trinity Solutions, Inc.



Check out this email sent to a co-worker just after midnight. It says, “Did you know it's amazingly easy to access your device.”



The email claims you should have covered your camera and what they could see from it would be “despicable to your relatives.” The email prompts you to look at the file attached. Don’t.

People get scared, wondering what this person may know and they click the link or attachment. That is what the hacker wants. Once you click it, they’re in your device and can take control, files, passwords.

So, how do you keep from getting this at all? You need to update your security software.