GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've heard of diabetes, hypertension, and you probably have a pretty good idea of what they are. They're cause for concern but not panic.



Doctors will give a pre-disease diagnosis when a screening result isn't normal but still doesn't reach the threshold for the disease.

Doctors don't want people to ignore the health issues but experts say the medical treatment isn't always the answer.

Pre-diabetes is one example. About 84 million Americans are considered pre-diabetic but a recent review showed nearly a third see their blood sugar levels go back to normal. Doctors advise exercise and diet changes over medication to treat it.

It's a similar situation with Pre-hypertension. Lifestyle changes like exercising, quitting smoking, drinking less and regularly measuring your blood pressure can help eliminate it.



Osteopenia is a bone density below normal but not considered osteoporosis. Jogging, walking, and strength training encourage bone growth. Eating fatty fish, fortified dairy and dark leafy greens will also provide vitamin d and calcium.

