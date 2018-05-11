"Natural," "healthy," and "premium." These are all words many brands use to describe their products.

but the guidelines to use them are very loose. They don't mean anything.

So when CoverGirl says it's gone "cruelty-free," what does that actually mean? To adopt the "cruelty-free" label, the company got a stamp of approval from the leaping bunny program. The program is made up of several animal advocacy groups. CoverGirl had to demonstrate that none of their products and ingredients were tested on animals. That includes products from third-parties.

"The CoverGirl certification kind of says to the industry, 'Look if CoverGirl can do it, then anyone can do it.'" says Michelle Thew, The CEO of Cruelty-Free International. There will be ongoing checks to make sure they continue to cooperate to keep the cruelty free label. CoverGirl's parent company, Coty, also plans to make one more of its major brands cruelty-free by 2020.

