GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's like clockwork, your credit card payment is due once a month. The good news: In a few months, you could be paying less.



The federal reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percent. This affects your credit card payments, adjustable-rate mortgages and auto loans.

The really good news is interest rates are expected to decrease several more times over the next 12 months.



Now here's the not-so-great part of this news. This decrease is battling nine interest rate hikes over the last couple of years. The interest rate drop doesn't take immediate effect on credit card interest. And the fine print of your agreement allows most companies to take the highest rate in the last 60 days.

According to USA today, A quarter-point cut on a 5-thousand dollar credit card balance would lower the minimum payment by about a dollar a month. For home equity lines the decrease should show up within 30 to 60 days. Adjustable-rate mortgages are modified annually. And car buyers: you could see the minimal change within weeks...

