What happens if you only take one dose of the COVID vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine is a two dose vaccine, but what really happens if you just take one dose?

There is no shortage of vaccine questions.

Recently, Dr. Deanne Brooks expert answered this commonly asked question:

“What happens if you only get part one of the two-part vaccine?”

“If you don’t get the second vaccine part, you won't have the 95% efficacy and we don't know if you just take the first vaccine how quickly your potential immunity could wear off that's why it's recommended to take both vaccines for maximum effectiveness,” said Dr. Deanne Brooks, Chief Pharmacy Officer for Cone Health.

To follow up on that, here’s another common question:

“Can you get part one of the vaccine from Moderna and part two from Pfizer”?