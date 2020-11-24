What is a WIFI 6 router and should you get one?

Consumer Reports said you may want to consider upgrading your router for some of those high-tech gadgets this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you've got faster internet and a new router on your shopping list this year.

Consumer Reports suggests getting a WiFi 6 router since prices have come down recently.

The new routers can transfer more data at a faster speed and manage it more efficiently across more devices.

Wi-Fi 5 routers can still work for most basic uses but if you're looking to use some of the latest gadgets you might need WiFi 6.