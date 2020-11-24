What is a WIFI 6 router and should you get one?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you've got faster internet and a new router on your shopping list this year.
Consumer Reports suggests getting a WiFi 6 router since prices have come down recently.
The new routers can transfer more data at a faster speed and manage it more efficiently across more devices.
Wi-Fi 5 routers can still work for most basic uses but if you're looking to use some of the latest gadgets you might need WiFi 6.
Consumer Reports recommends routers that start at about $263. They have a full article with their recommendations here.