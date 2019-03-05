GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not all shredders are created equal. This one at the station has the words "identity guard" on it, but if you're using one of these, it's not really protecting you like you think.

It strip shreds and strip shredding is great for Cinco de Mayo pinatas, but not good for documents with personal information. Thieves who dumpster dive, and there are plenty of them, only need to put together your strip shreds.

RELATED: Got Stuff To Shred? I Bet You Do!

To really protect your identity, you need a cross cut shredder, it's much harder to put together. Even better, you can have your documents be turned into bits of confetti-- with the ProShred trucks at the WFMY 2WTK Shred-a-thons.

wfmy