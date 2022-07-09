What to buy in September

From major appliances to chainsaws, and Apple's iPhone 13 will go down in price now that the new phone is out.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September is a great month for savings. And as Consumer Reports points out, this month might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves your side.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top ones to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

The Whirlpool Top-Freezer Refrigerator is a CR Best Buy and is now on sale for $529 at Appliances Connection and Best Buy. CR says it’s a great budget refrigerator that’s one of the top performers for its size.

Although you can finally use your air conditioner less, now is the perfect time to buy one as retailers begin to offload their summer products. The Frigidaire Window AC is now $249.99 at Appliances Connection. CR says this window AC performs well for comfort and ease of use.

While the weather is still pleasant, tackle that leftover tree work you put off during the summer with a new chainsaw. The EGO battery-powered chainsaw is now $366.75 at Amazon

Finally, keep your eyes and ears open for smartphone savings. Apple just announced its new iPhone, and because of that, you can expect older model iPhones to start to drop in price at carriers and retailers.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently $1,099 at full price. But look for discounts and other offers as the month goes on and through the rest of the year. It’s CR’s top-rated smartphone, with one of the longest battery life spans of all the current models tested, and it has an additional wide-angle and zoom camera.