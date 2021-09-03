What to buy in September (spoiler alert, wait for the end of the month to buy a phone!)

Portable grills that you can use inside when it starts getting cooler on the best sale list.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s September, summer is coming to an end, and the kids are back in school! That means it’s the perfect time to score some great seasonal deals before the winter holidays. From grills and backyard must-haves to tech devices and appliances, Consumer Reports reveals top-rated items with big September savings.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

First up are grills. September can be a really great time to find a good price on one. It’s the end of summer, so retailers are looking to close out their summer inventory and get all of those grills out of their warehouse to make room for the cooler-weather items. Labor Day tends to be the best time to find those sale prices. CR found the Cuisinart Portable Gas Grill (CGG-306) for $175 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Lowe’s. It’s is one of the best portable grills CR has tested.

Is it time for a refrigerator upgrade right before Thanksgiving? The Blomberg (BRFT1522SS), a top-freezer, is $999 at AJ Madison and Appliances Connection. CR says the fridge is an all-around solid performer, with an icemaker and digital controls.

And even though it should be cooling down soon, you can probably still count on some sweltering September days. The LG Window Air Conditioner (LW6019ER) is now $300 at Walmart. CR says it’s one of the best for small rooms.

Next, keep your lawn looking sharp all the way into fall with the Hart Battery Push Mower (HLPM011) for $248 at Walmart. It has about a 65-minute run time on a single charge, and scores high in CR’s tests for cutting evenness.