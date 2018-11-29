If you were dealing with pain worse than childbirth you would head to the emergency room. But one woman did that, only to get a letter from her insurance provider saying they wouldn't cover it.

And she's not alone. The Doctor Patient Project released a study on emergency room visits. The study found several health insurers are refusing to pay for emergency room visits, claiming patients should have gone to their doctor or an urgent care facility. Insurance company Anthem actually instituted an organized policy of denying coverage, according to the study.

Anthem released a statement to CBS saying " "Anthem's emergency department review aims to encourage consumers to receive care in the most appropriate setting."

If this happens to you, you can appeal directly with the insurance company. You'll need documentation of the necessity of ER treatment. If you still get denied you can request an external review by an independent party. You actually have a decent chance of getting your claim approved. A 2016 study found that 52% of retroactive denials were ultimately overturned after independent review.

If you still have a significant bill on your hands, try a patient advocacy group. The Patient Advocate Foundation is a great resource. Click the link in the previous sentence to visit their website.

