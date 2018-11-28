When you order a package for delivery, you expect the delivery person to put it down on your front porch.

But some people are saying their packages are being tossed into their yards. Christa Thomas says she her husband almost drove over a package because it was left in their driveway.

With millions of packages being delivered everyday, companies will often use drivers from third party companies to deliver their packages.

Amazon says 'We have high standards for delivery, and expect every package to be handled with care." They said they will look into the case. The company added that anyone who finds their packages thrown or placed carelessly should report the problem to Amazon so they can reprimand the drivers.

