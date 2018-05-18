It's graduation season, and there's a lot to celebrate. But once you're done with all that celebrating those fall semester bills have to get paid somehow. If a student is already out of scholarships, you may get asked to co-sign a student loan. And that can be scary. You've probably got enough debt to handle on your own without having to worry about someone else's. Here are a few things you need to know before you sign the dotted line.

Make sure you've exhausted every federal option before you turn to a private loan. Federal loans can eat up a lot, if not all of that loan. There's also the parent PLUS loan that could be done in the student's parent's name.

Once you know there are no other federal options, don't be fooled by the interest rates on those private loans. Federal loans have a fixed rate but many private ones vary. They can start rather low, but jump up at any time. Try to get a fixed-rate loan from a bank or credit union.

Make sure you fully understand the terms. Know what triggers a default and make sure there is a death and disability discharge clause. This dismisses the debt if you die or become disabled and can't work.

Look for a co-signer release. Some loans, after usually two years of on-time payments, will release the co-signer from the loan. The sooner you can get that loan off of your credit report, the better.

Get a snapshot of the student's finances before you sign anything. Calculate the monthly payment and get a feel for how much entry-level salary a student may be making after they graduate. And finally, if you're not comfortable signing the loan, don't. The student may be borrowing more than they can handle.

