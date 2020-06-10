What version of these common foods is healthier?

The difference between things like regular eggs and egg whites is a little more complicated than you may think.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When we think about the food we eat, we can probably throw it into 1 of 2 categories.

Those are healthy and not so healthy. But for certain foods, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Consumer Reports looked at some of the more popular choices. Like Omelets vs Egg whites. You might have been told regular eggs are high in cholesterol. But consider this, most of the fat in eggs is unsaturated. Experts say the yolk has several nutrients and antioxidants.

With the popularity of almond and oat milk, you might assume its better than cow's milk.

Low-fat milk still has 8 grams of protein and about a quarter of your daily calcium.

Plant milks have less protein and have added vitamins and minerals.

Experts say naturally occurring nutrients are always better.

There's been a lot of debate about plant-based burgers. They're often highly processed and made from ingredients with high sodium. But experts still say it's a toss-up.

Try 90% lean ground beef. And consider grass-fed it has more Omega-3 fats.