WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The company responsible for revamping I-40 starting in November has been around the block in the Triad before. Flatiron Construction built the Eastern Loop in Greensboro which the Department of Transportation says opened more than a year ahead of schedule.

"Flatiron has been very good to work with,” said NCDOT engineer Patty Eason. “They are an aggressive contractor. They like to get in. Get the job done. And move on to the next project"

Their next projects include working on more sections of the loop in Greensboro in addition to the I-40 overhaul in Winston-Salem starting in November.

"They're very competent,” Eason said. “They seem to do a very good job for us. We've been very pleased with them."

Not every state has felt that way about the Colorado based company. Out of 80 past projects on their website two had news reports about major concerns. In Minneapolis a reporter found a bridge over the Mississippi River was showing its age after just seven years. And in Utah, the state filed suit after the project ran more than a year late and inspectors found "multiple problems" like cracking concrete. Those issues are less than three percent of their projects. The company declined an interview about their history.

In Greensboro, there doesn't appear to be any problems with their work. 2 Wants To Know got in the car and drove every mile of their loop construction project. There's not a pothole or crack anywhere in site.

"They seem to have enough resources and manpower to do a good job. We haven't had really any issues,” Eason said.

Meaning we're not likely to end up over a barrel when the company starts construction in the heart of Winston-Salem.

