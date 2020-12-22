Are you on the city's naughty or nice list?

If you're recycling items you think should be recyclable, you might find yourself on the naughty list.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you "wishcycle"? When you "wishcycle", you're wishing the items you put in your recycling bin are actually recyclable. The City of Greensboro is hoping you'll check this naughty and nice list before you decide to put items in the recycle bin.

Tori Carle, City of Greensboro Waste Reduction Supervisor is joining us tonight on 2WTK 5:45 PM - 6 PM to answer your recycling questions, including why certain things can't go through the machine even if they are made from recycled materials. Text your questions at 336-379-5775.

Don't recycle old Christmas tree lights, wrapping paper, bows, gift bags, sticky name tags.

Do recycle: gift boxes, plastic jugs, metal drink cans, and metal food cans.

If you're unsure what CAN and CAN't be recycled, you can use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects tool to search virtually any item and find out what goes where.