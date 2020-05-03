GREENSBORO, N.C. — Owning a car means you're spending cash.

Whether it's gas, tires, maintenance or insurance. Attorney Matt Millisor of Pinto Coats Kyre & Bowers, PLLC is making sure you know what you need so you're not surprised at the wrong time.

“There’s a difference between uninsured and under-insured. If an uninsured person hits you, your insurance has to pay. If your under-insured, that means if you hit someone, you would have to pay out of pocket to make up the difference.”

One of the most common underinsured issues is liability coverage. The minimum liability you have to have is 30K in coverage. But Matt says, you need more. “Again, most crashes with damage and medical bills total out more than $30,000. If you only have 30K in coverage, you’ll be paying the rest out of your pocket.”

Collision Coverage is optional in NC. Collision covers YOUR car if you get into an accident. Without it, if you get into a crash, insurance pays you nothing.

Comprehensive Coverage is for damage non-crash related. For example, a tree falls on your car.

