What you need to know about buying and selling a car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are buying a new car right any time soon, prepare for a hassle. New cars are in short supply mostly because of a global, pandemic-related scarcity of the microchips needed to build them, and used cars are more expensive than ever.
Mike Quincy with Consumer Reports answers your questions about buying and selling a car.
How to Find the Car You Want
- You might want to wait to buy a new car if you can; now is not the best time to get one. But sometimes, you just need something now.
- Prearrange financing. Figure out your budget and get financing based on what you can afford to pay monthly, and as a down payment. It’s always a good idea to get financing set up through your bank or credit union before going to the dealership to look at cars because it gives you a baseline against which you can compare the terms of dealer financing, which may or may not be a good deal.
- See what’s available. If you’re shopping for a new car, dealers near you may not have exactly what you’re looking for. Instead of going to the dealership to see what it has, look on its website or call first. You may need to search several dealers to find something that’s close to what you’re looking for.
- Expand your geographic search. If dealers where you live don’t have the car you want, try sellers outside your area. Be cautious about casting your net too wide, though. You want to be able to go see the car and test drive it before signing a sales or leasing contract—especially for used cars—and with the market being as hot as it is right now, the car you’re looking at might not be there if you have to travel too far to get to it.
- Do your research. Whether buying new or used, consult Consumer Reports’ road tests and ratings, looking at reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. You want a short list of contenders to test-drive, and even more than before, you want a good understanding of the various trim versions and features because you might not find your dream configuration at the dealership.
- Buy something reliable. If you’re forced to pay more than usual for a new car, your best bet is probably going to be to keep it for the long haul. Consult CR’s reviews and ratings to make sure you buy something reliable that won’t give you problems later on.
- Compromise to a degree. Even if the dealer has the model you want, the car might not have some of the features you were looking for. Decide which options are really important and whether a vehicle not having all of them means you should consider a different car.
- Don’t borrow too much. If you’re paying 18 percent over MSRP for a Kia Telluride today, for example, consider what it will be worth when you trade it in. In other words, if you’re paying over MSRP today, consider how that might affect your future trade-in.