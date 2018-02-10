GREENSBORO, NC:: Our President now has another way to reach you. FEMA is testing out a new Wireless Presidential Alert System on Wednesday.

The alert will be sent out starting at 2:18 p.m. Greensboro time. Alerts will also be broadcast on radio and television as well.

The Presidential Alert is backed by FEMA in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission. The alert gives the President the ability to reach the nation during a national emergency.

The President is given this authority by the Communications Act of 1934. It enables the President to use certain private sector communication systems for special prioritized messages.

Only the President can authorize use of the system and determines when it is appropriate to use, FEMA would then activate the alert.

It does not mean the President can use the system to send out non-emergency information. The message sent must relate to a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or a threat to public safety.

You can expect to start seeing the alert around 2:18 eastern time and it should last approximately 30 minutes. The text will show up on your wireless phone with the headline, “Presidential Alert” and a text that reads, “THIS IS A TEST… of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System, no action is required.

The alert will include a loud audible tone similar to that of an Amber Alert. This is actually the fourth nationwide Emergency Alert System test but the first national Wireless Emergency Alert Text.

The alert will last about one minute and be sent to all compatible cell phones switched on and within range of an active cell tower.

There is no need to sign up to receive the alerts and residents are not able to opt out.

