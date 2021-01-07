What you need to know before heading out on Greensboro City lakes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is hot out there and what better way to cool off than spending time on a lake. But you need to be careful and make sure you are following the rules. Greensboro Parks and Recreation Lakes Supervisor Michael Romano joined us to answer your questions. He also shared these rules you have to follow:
- There is no swimming, wading, diving, etc. in the City Lakes for any reason.
- Boats are available for rental throughout the hours of operation. They are first-come, first-served.
- You may bring your own boats to launch on the City Lakes, but no “pool float” style craft is allowed. Any inflatable craft must be multi-chambered & approved by staff to be allowed on the lakes.
- If recreating on the water, a properly fitted life jacket should always be worn and buckled up for safety.
- Depending on where you plan to visit, make sure you call ahead to check any age limitations that may be in place, concerning children. At the City Lakes, children 12 and under must be in the same boat as a parent or legal guardian. 13 to 15-year-olds may be in their own boat, as long as a parent or guardian is also in a boat accompanying them. Children 16 and up may be in their own boat unaccompanied.
- Fishing is allowed from designated piers, or you can rent a rowboat to go out in.