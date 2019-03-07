GREENSBORO, N.C. — Which state do you think is the most patriotic? You might think somewhere like Delaware, the first state? Kansas seems like it bleeds red white and blue. Maybe Texas? It's birthed a few presidents. How about North or South Carolina? They're both part of the original 13 colonies. All of those are wrong.



RELATED: American flag etiquette and its history



Wallet hub did a study on this. They focused on several things under two main umbrellas: military engagement versus civic engagement. For example, how many people served in the military versus how many people vote and get involved in civic groups.

RELATED: 1-Year-Old Proudly Holds American Flag At Father’s NC Graveside To Remember The Hero She’ll Never Meet



North Carolina made the top half at 21. The state ranked sixth in the country for military engagement but 30 for civic engagement. South Carolina was the only southern state to make the top 10 at number 8. Texas came in at 46.



The most patriotic state was New Hampshire. New Jersey was the least patriotic.

RELATED: Trump's 4th of July military 'salute' has critics seeing political ploy