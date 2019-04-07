GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you saw a bunch of weddings in June, there's a reason, it's one of the most popular months to get married. Here are the top 5 according to wedding wire.





#5 August:



10% of couples get married in August. Because students and teachers are on vacation. But it is also the peak of hurricane season on the east coast.



#4 May:

Spring time's always romantic so May comes in at 4 with 11% of couples getting married then. It also kicks off what's called "peak wedding season."

#3 June

12 percent of couples get married in June. In fact, Summer is the second most popular season for weddings.

#2 September

38% of couples get married in the Fall. That's how September landed at #2. Fall is beginning but it's still warm enough.

#1 October

15% of couples get married that month. It was the most popular in 2017 and 2016.

