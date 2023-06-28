The most common A/C problem & how to fix it on the cheap

Consumer Reports looks at easy fixes and how to buy a new window or central air unit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ugh. Your AC isn't working the way it should. It's a common summer problem. Consumer Reports says the average call to an HVAC repair shop amounts to $250, but you might not have to call anyone at all.

"A dirty filter is a common problem for window and central ACs. It restricts the airflow, which reduces the AC's ability to cool the room," said Chris Reagan of Consumer Reports.

Before you pay for a service call, clean or replace your filters.

Window units typically have a reusable filter that you'll need to vacuum gently and then wash with soap and water about once a month during peak periods.

When it comes to central A/C units, replace filters every 3 to 6 months and if you have a pet, you'll need to do it more often thanks to their hair.

How to pick a new window A/C unit

Performance matters when it comes to window A/Cs. But before you buy, it’s important to size up your space. An A/C that’s too small will be underpowered and will never keep up on those hot days.

However, if you go too large, it might cycle too quickly and not dry out the air, leaving your space a little humid.

The LG LW6023IVSM for $380 earns top scores for cooling rooms under 250 square feet in under 15 minutes. For medium-sized rooms, the Midea U-shaped MAW08V1QWT for $379 is a great option. And for larger rooms, consider the Frigidaire Gallery GHWQ103WC1 for $465.

The most trusted names in central A/C

What about central A/C? CR has survey data from thousands of its members that shows how reliable certain brands are and how satisfied members are with those brands.

Several brands stand out in the survey for reliability and owner satisfaction, including American Standard, Armstrong, Bryant, Carrier, Ducane, Lennox, and Trane.

Help your A/C out

But even the best A/C can struggle to keep cool when outside temps soar. To save energy and money, Consumer Reports has some tips …

Use the weather stripping and the foam panels that are supplied with the unit.

Replace those filters.

Enlist the help of a ceiling fan. It allows you to raise your A/C by a couple of degrees and still feel just as cool.