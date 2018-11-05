GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's hard to have a clean slate with Romaine lettuce when almost every day you hear of someone new getting sick from the E.coli outbreak. But if you're buying the stuff here in North Carolina, the Guilford County Health Department says you're probably okay.

"I would think that you would feel very safe. Because if a supplier knows there is a product that needs to be recalled, it is in their best interest to pull that product from their shelves, said Paula Cook with the Guilford County Health Department

This tainted lettuce comes from Arizona. And so far, the CDC website shows no one from North Carolina reported getting sick. The closest case is one person from Virginia. That being said: you still want to look at labels and ask if the romaine is from Arizona – just in case.

"It is possible, we don't always know where every supplier gets everything. So it is possible," Cook said.

And there's not set cut off point for while you can stop worrying about this. She points to the 2006 spinach outbreak as an example where investigators never found the root cause.

"So it may be something that goes on for a while. Or once their growing season is over with, then we won't get getting it from that region. It switches to another reason, and goes away. We are almost into our ours," she said. "So anything you would buy at your local farmer's market would not be coming from that region where they found it."

© 2018 WFMY