When will you get your federal and state tax refund?

The IRS has a 21-day time frame for direct deposit. NC DOR has a 3 to 6 weeks turn around time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You filed your taxes, so when will your tax refund get to you? The timeline is different depending on whether you filed electronically, on paper, and if you're talking about your federal refund or from NC.

FEDERAL TAX REFUND TIMELINE

When it comes to your federal tax return, the IRS tax refunds issued by direct deposit can take up to 21 days, but it often comes in less time than that.



If you filed by paper, it could take four weeks or more to process your return-- and then another week or so to mail your check. As of March 24, 2023, the IRS had sent $59,3 million in tax refunds out.

NC TAX REFUND TIMELINE

Now, what about your state refund? As of March 31, 2023, the North Carolina Department of Revenue issued 1.1 million refunds.

The typical turn-around time for refunds at the state level is three to six weeks.

If you requested a paper check refund from the state, the NC DOR says that the process could take up to 12 weeks.

WHERE IS MY REFUND? HOW TO CHECK BOTH FEDERAL & STATE

Both the IRS and North Carolina have easy ways to check where your refund is. The 'Where's My Refund' portal for each will ask you for information to check the status. Be ready to give your social security number and the exact amount of your refund.