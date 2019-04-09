GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chances are you have Comprehensive Auto Coverage. According to the Insurance Industry Institute, 80% of drivers have Comprehensive Coverage.

Comprehensive Coverage: Helps pay to replace or repair your vehicle if it's stolen or damaged by a non-accident-- fire, vandalism, falling objects like a tree or hail.



Collision Coverage: pays for the cost of damage repairs when you're in an accident.



A Greensboro couple dealt with finding out the difference the hard way. They had their windshield smashed in by branch falling. They had liability coverage, but no comprehensive. Which means the insurance company told them they were out of luck. “It was devastating to hear that.”

If you have an older car--- you need to do the math to figure out if getting comprehensive insurance is worth it. Nerd Wallet has not just the equation, but those numbers mean for you.

The equation they use includes:

Car Value – Comprehensive Deductible = XX

XX – Cost of Comprehensive Coverage for 6 months = YY

