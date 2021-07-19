'When you're not worried about how you're going to eat, you can concentrate on getting a job & helping kids with homework'

When you donate to Second Harvest Food Bank, the impact is more than just a meal. Join WFMY News 2 July 20 at the Harris Teeter at Friendly Shops 6 am-6 pm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most folks are stumped about what to make for dinner, as in what do they feel like eating, but there’s a growing population that doesn’t know how they’re going to put a meal together because they don’t have anything to use.

“A lot of people are raw with us and saying we lost our jobs or put out of work. It’s a sad situation,” said Ashley Pasquel, volunteer leader for Lebanon Baptist Church’s food pantry.

The church has been operating its pantry since 2015 and averages helping 61 families a month, although they have helped as many as 82 in a month. Their food pantry benefits from being part of the Second Harvest Food Bank network.

“They offer food we can buy through reduced prices, so our budget for our year goes farther than that, and produce is free from them which helps tremendously,” said Alice of Lebanon Baptist Church.

The Second Harvest Food Bank buys in such bulk, they've got it down to $1 can buy 7 meals. So, money donations go a long way. The impact is more than just a meal.

“They can concentrate on their kid's schoolwork to get done or look at finding a job if they know there is food for their families and everyone wants to make sure they can do that,” said Alice.

WISH #1 FOOD ON THE TABLE

This is why it’s Tanya’s birthday wish to raise enough money/food donations for 50,000 meals!

Join Second Harvest & WFMY News 2’s Tanya Rivera at the Harris Teeter at Friendly Shopping Center on July 20, 6 am to 6 pm. Bring your food donation or donate online. It’s part of Tanya’s 2 Wishes. Wish #1 is to put food on the table and Wish #2 is to Spread Joy.

WISH #2 SPREAD JOY

It’s been a tough year. Don’t we need a little joy? That's where the prize wheel comes in. Maybe you can't give, but you could sure use a pick-me-up. Everyone gets to spin the wheel. Check out the local businesses that have donated prizes. It's all while supplies last.

Second Harvest Food Bank Network & Food Insecurity