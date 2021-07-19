'When you're not worried about how you're going to eat, you can concentrate on getting a job & helping kids with homework'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most folks are stumped about what to make for dinner, as in what do they feel like eating, but there’s a growing population that doesn’t know how they’re going to put a meal together because they don’t have anything to use.
“A lot of people are raw with us and saying we lost our jobs or put out of work. It’s a sad situation,” said Ashley Pasquel, volunteer leader for Lebanon Baptist Church’s food pantry.
The church has been operating its pantry since 2015 and averages helping 61 families a month, although they have helped as many as 82 in a month. Their food pantry benefits from being part of the Second Harvest Food Bank network.
“They offer food we can buy through reduced prices, so our budget for our year goes farther than that, and produce is free from them which helps tremendously,” said Alice of Lebanon Baptist Church.
The Second Harvest Food Bank buys in such bulk, they've got it down to $1 can buy 7 meals. So, money donations go a long way. The impact is more than just a meal.
“They can concentrate on their kid's schoolwork to get done or look at finding a job if they know there is food for their families and everyone wants to make sure they can do that,” said Alice.
WISH #1 FOOD ON THE TABLE
This is why it’s Tanya’s birthday wish to raise enough money/food donations for 50,000 meals!
Join Second Harvest & WFMY News 2’s Tanya Rivera at the Harris Teeter at Friendly Shopping Center on July 20, 6 am to 6 pm. Bring your food donation or donate online. It’s part of Tanya’s 2 Wishes. Wish #1 is to put food on the table and Wish #2 is to Spread Joy.
WISH #2 SPREAD JOY
It’s been a tough year. Don’t we need a little joy? That's where the prize wheel comes in. Maybe you can't give, but you could sure use a pick-me-up. Everyone gets to spin the wheel. Check out the local businesses that have donated prizes. It's all while supplies last.
Businesses contributing prizes (in alphabetical order):
- All Pets Considered
- Ben & Jerry's
- Burlington Sock Puppets
- Carolina Disco Turkeys
- Carolina Theatre
- Cheesecake Factory
- Cheesecakes by Alex
- Chick Fil A
- Dame's Chicken and Waffles
- Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Harris Teeter
- International Civil Rights Center and Museum
- Pelicans SnoBalls
- Regal Cinemas
- Scoop Zone
- Second Harvest Food Bank
- Sephora
- Shoe Market
- Something Barowed
- WFMY News 2
Second Harvest Food Bank Network & Food Insecurity
There are 430 partners in the network, all the way from Boone to Burlington. In our area, Forsyth, Guilford, and Rockingham counties have the highest rates of food insecurity, 15% to 19%. Food insecurity is how the USDA determines if there is a lack of access to enough food for an active and healthy life for all household members. Food insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time, but many households may choose between food and bills like housing or medical bills.