GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all use batteries from time to time -- but how many of us are actually recycling them? But we need to. Because they can start serious fires.

Greensboro recycling officials say batteries start fires on recycling trucks and centers all the time. In fact, The North Davidson Garbage and Recycling Center burnt down to the ground last year.



So where should they go? They need to go to a specific drop off center for batteries.

But be careful how you store them. Don't just throw them in a bag and definitely keep them out of metal containers you can start a fire.

Instead, take your batteries and place them in a non-metal container side by side so the contact points don't touch. In fact, one of the safest ways to store them is to keep the original packaging and just put it back into that.



Greensboro residents can use either the GSO collects App or the website to find where you should drop off your batteries or any other recyclables or waste for that matter. Search "GSO Collects" on the app store or play store. Or click this link to do it online.





RELATED: What Parts Of Those Holiday Packages Get Recycled?

RELATED: How to recycle or reuse Christmas trees, cards, bows, wrapping paper and ribbons

RELATED: Target's car seat trade-in is happening now; get 20 percent off baby gear after you recycle a car seat