Me: My stomach is growling. What should we do for dinner?

Chad: Mmmm. I don't really have a taste for anything.



10 minutes goes by.

Chad: Maybe kabobs.

Me: Ok, let me pull up places on Yelp.



10 more minutes goes by.



Chad: I don't like any of those you found.

Me: Seriously? Now, I'm hangry.

Chad: (shrugs) I'm just going to eat what I brought then.



Sound familiar? It's funny-- and it's not. Researchers say there are two kinds of decision makers. According to CBS expert, Dr. Sue Varma a psychiatrist, here are their tendencies:



Assessment Decision Makers-- or maximizers. They do extensive research, but they often feel overwhelmed and stressed when deciding, then feel buyer's remorse afterward.

Locomotive decision-makers – they choose quickly, based on available information. They do not get overwhelmed or stressed, and are often satisfied with their choice.

Unfortunately, having the freedom to make all the choices, actually paralyzes a lot of people. Then they have no choice!

So, how do you make better--faster decisions big and small?

1-Narrow down your field of options to three.

2-Ask three people or go to three resources that have experience with this situation.

3-Give yourself a deadline to move on. If it's a dinner decision-- you might give yourself 10 minutes.. If it's a bigger deal.. You might give yourself 2 days.