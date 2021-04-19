Where is your NC state tax refund?

2WTK is getting emails from taxpayers who are waiting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three rounds of stimulus payments. Tax laws changing in the middle of the filing process. Add in a year of COVID-19 and the IRS is forced to work from home as well. You MAY be able to give the IRS some grace if they're late with your refund. But what about the state?

A lot of NC folks have emailed 2WTK asking where their refund is. Brenda writes: What is going on with my state tax return?

I e-filed 1040 returns on February 22, 2021. My federal refund was direct deposited on March 1, 2021.



According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue,

3.3 million tax returns have been received and 3.25 million have been processed.



As for refunds, the NC DOR confirms the agency is meeting the published expectation of 6 weeks for electronic returns and 12 weeks for paper returns, for most returns. A state spokesman says "some are

subject to additional review due to identity theft measures”. The state started that a few years ago.

NC Department of Revenue’s site reads, ‘due to enhanced identity theft protection measures, some refunds may take longer than normal.”

A spokesperson said, “Because we do not want identity thieves to know how we are screening, we cannot share details.” He added, “The enhanced screening will help the state identify potentially affected taxpayers with a letter. NCDOR will not initiate contact by phone about identity theft.”

The clock is ticking. If the state doesn't send your refund within 45 days of your return being accepted, they will provide you interest on your refund money.