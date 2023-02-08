Where is your TV? If it is on a dresser or stand, you need to do something now!

22,500 Americans go to the ER each year due to a tip-over injury.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If any of the TV's in your house is on a dresser, a bookcase, a TV stand, or any place where little ones can physically touch the TV or can climb up to get to the TV, you need to take action.

“Even though today's TVs are thin, they can still pose a risk. A 75-inch tv can weigh about 75 pounds. You can mount your TV to a wall or anchor it to a media console if it's substantial enough. Just remember that any furniture should also be anchored to the wall,” said Jim Willcox, Consumer Reports.

You can find kits for anchoring your TV at many retailers including Amazon, Home Depot, Target, Lowes, and Walmart too.



Remember, not just TVs need to be anchored, you need to anchor dressers, bookcases, and basically anything a child could climb and tip over.

The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner recently released a warning about TV tip-overs. On average, 22,500 Americans go to the ER each year due to tip-over injuries and 44% of them are under 18 years old.

Commissioner Mike Causey released this statement:

“A lot of people either don’t know about the risks, or they think it can’t happen when an adult is nearby, but the sad truth is thousands of children are still injured, and far too many die from TV-tip overs every year. Checking your furniture and television set-up is an important part of keeping your family safe.”