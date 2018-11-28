One of the best things about the holiday season is giving back to others. But how can you trust every single charity out there?
Consumer Reports scoured various charity watchdog groups. It looked at accountability, transparency and how much is spent on services. Then made a list of highest and lowest rated charities according to the causes they serve. T
These were the charities that ranked towards the top for each category.
Animal Welfare Charities:
- American Humane
- PetSmart Charities
- Wildlife Conservation Society
Blind and Hearing Impaired:
- Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind
- Helen Keller International
- National Federation of the Blind
- Prevent Blindness
- Seva Foundation
Cancer:
- Breast Cancer Research Foundation
- Cancer Research Institute
- Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRA)
- Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
- Stand Up to Cancer - Entertainment Industry Foundation
Child Assistance, Protection, and Sponsorship:
- Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
- Prevent Child Abuse America
- Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Unbound
Environment:
- Earthworks
- National Park Foundation
- Sierra Club Foundation
- Water.org
- World Resources Institute
Health:
- American Kidney Fund
- Hearing Health Foundation
- Lupus Research Alliance
- Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
- National Hemophilia Foundation
International Relief and Development:
- Catholic Relief Services
- International Rescue Committee
- Partners in Health
- Rotary Foundation of Rotary International
- United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR)
Mental Health and Disabilities:
- The Arc of the United States
- Brain & Behavior Research Foundation / NARSAD
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
Veterans:
- Gary Sinise Foundation
- Homes for Our Troops
- National Military Family Association
- Operation Homefront
- Wounded Warriors Family Support
Youth Development:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of America
- Girls Inc.
- National 4-H Council
- Scholarship America
The following charities ranked towards the bottom.
Animal Welfare Charities:
- Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue
- Noah’s Lost Ark
- Redwings Horse Rescue & Sanctuary
- SPCA International
Blind and Hearing Impaired:
- WonderWork
- American Council of the Blind
- Heritage for the Blind
- Macular Degeneration Association
Cancer:
- Cancer Survivors’ Fund
- Childhood Leukemia Foundation
- Children’s Leukemia Research Association
- United Breast Cancer Foundation
- Walker Cancer Research Institute
Child Assistance, Protection, and Sponsorship:
- Abandoned Children's Fund
- Committee for Missing Children
- Find the Children
Health:
- Defeat Diabetes Foundation
- Heart Center of America
- National Caregiving Foundation
- United Cerebral Palsy
International Relief and Development:
- Aid for Starving Children
- Salesian Missions
Mental Health and Disabilities:
- Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation
- Autism Speaks
Police and Firefighter Support:
- American Federation of Police & Concerned Citizens
- Disabled Police and Sheriffs Foundation
- Firefighters Charitable Foundation
- National Association of Chiefs of Police
- United States Deputy Sheriff's Association
Veterans:
- Disabled Veterans National Foundation
- Help Heal Veterans
- Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation
- Paralyzed Veterans of America
- Veterans Support Foundation
Youth Development:
- California Police Youth Charities
- Law Enforcement Education Program