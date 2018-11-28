One of the best things about the holiday season is giving back to others. But how can you trust every single charity out there?

Consumer Reports scoured various charity watchdog groups. It looked at accountability, transparency and how much is spent on services. Then made a list of highest and lowest rated charities according to the causes they serve. T

These were the charities that ranked towards the top for each category.

Animal Welfare Charities:

American Humane

PetSmart Charities

Wildlife Conservation Society

Blind and Hearing Impaired:

Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind

Helen Keller International

National Federation of the Blind

Prevent Blindness

Seva Foundation

Cancer:

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Cancer Research Institute

Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRA)

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Stand Up to Cancer - Entertainment Industry Foundation

Child Assistance, Protection, and Sponsorship:

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Prevent Child Abuse America

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Unbound

Environment:

Earthworks

National Park Foundation

Sierra Club Foundation

Water.org

World Resources Institute

Health:

American Kidney Fund

Hearing Health Foundation

Lupus Research Alliance

Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

National Hemophilia Foundation

International Relief and Development:

Catholic Relief Services

International Rescue Committee

Partners in Health

Rotary Foundation of Rotary International

United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR)

Mental Health and Disabilities:

The Arc of the United States

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation / NARSAD

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Veterans:

Gary Sinise Foundation

Homes for Our Troops

National Military Family Association

Operation Homefront

Wounded Warriors Family Support

Youth Development:

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Girls Inc.

National 4-H Council

Scholarship America

The following charities ranked towards the bottom.

Animal Welfare Charities:

Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue

Noah’s Lost Ark

Redwings Horse Rescue & Sanctuary

SPCA International

Blind and Hearing Impaired:

WonderWork

American Council of the Blind

Heritage for the Blind

Macular Degeneration Association

Cancer:

Cancer Survivors’ Fund

Childhood Leukemia Foundation

Children’s Leukemia Research Association

United Breast Cancer Foundation

Walker Cancer Research Institute

Child Assistance, Protection, and Sponsorship:

Abandoned Children's Fund

Committee for Missing Children

Find the Children

Health:

Defeat Diabetes Foundation

Heart Center of America

National Caregiving Foundation

United Cerebral Palsy

International Relief and Development:

Aid for Starving Children

Salesian Missions

Mental Health and Disabilities:

Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation

Autism Speaks

Police and Firefighter Support:

American Federation of Police & Concerned Citizens

Disabled Police and Sheriffs Foundation

Firefighters Charitable Foundation

National Association of Chiefs of Police

United States Deputy Sheriff's Association

Veterans:

Disabled Veterans National Foundation

Help Heal Veterans

Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation

Paralyzed Veterans of America

Veterans Support Foundation

Youth Development:

California Police Youth Charities

Law Enforcement Education Program

© 2018 WFMY