GREENSBORO, N.C. — Talk about creepy: a set of eyes watching everything you do in your own home.

That's the fear for just about anyone who has a home security camera. But are companies looking at your footage? Consumer Reports talked with tech industry insiders to find out.

They took on the project after Bloomberg reported workers in India and Romania said their job was to watch footage taken by Amazon's Cloud Cam security cameras inside customer's homes. Bloomberg even found cases where some employees watched customers have adult relations.

So is your security company doing this? Consumer Reports says it often comes down to what is in the fine print of your contract.

Amazon says they only have human workers review video that users like you submit for troubleshooting.

Google lets workers review any video clips given through it's opt-in video donation program aimed at improving it's artificial intelligence.

Ring only gives workers videos after getting "explicit written consent" from you.

Wyze only uses reviewing video to improve algorithms if an account owner gives permission.

Arlo declined to comment to the request for information from Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports says D-Link, TP-Link, Honeywell Home and Samsung didn't respond to questions about video footage.

