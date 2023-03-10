Choose the next Cadbury Bunny! Vote by March 14, 2023

Another staple is the Cadbury Bunny, which made its debut in the mid-1980s. The ‘Bunny’ has changed over the years. This year, there are 10 finalists this year and all are rescue animals. Included in the list, are a beaver, a guinea pig, a chihuahua, an actual bunny (with one ear), a chinchilla, a hunting dog, a miniature horse, a duck, a sheep, as well as a cat that can give you a high five!



The sheep, named Timmy, lives at the Funky Chicken Rescue Sanctuary in California. There are more than 200 animals at the sanctuary, but the woman running the rescue farm wanted Timmy to represent them all.



He’s come a really long way. There is a video of Timmy when he first got there. An infection had left him unable to walk. With the help of leg braces – and some faith – Timmy slowly began walking, then running and even hopping.