Post-election annoyance: campaign signs

Can you take them off your neighbor's property? How about the public right-of-ways?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We got rid of the political ads. We got rid of the reminders to vote. The campaign signs, they’re still here. *sigh*

Here's the good news, the NC DOT confirms campaign signs can remain in place until 10 days after the November 3 election the right of way. After that time, which is Friday the 13th, the signs are in violation of state law and the NC DOT is authorized to remove them.



But what about your neighbors who have campaign signs in their yard? Can they just let them linger?

Every city or county ordinance is different. In Greensboro for example,

campaign signs on private property are to be removed within seven days after the election, as in Tuesday, November 10.

The signs should be gone, but if they're not, the city confirms it is the private property owner's responsibility to remove them. Neighbors shouldn't be going onto someone's property and removing signs. While there is no fine in Greensboro for violating the ordinance, you can call and complain about leftover signs and the city will ask the owner to remove them.