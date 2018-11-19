The ongoing salmonella outbreak is no joke. It's put a USDA agency at odds with several consumer advocacy groups like Consumer Reports. According to the CDC, 164 people have become sick across 35 states. 63 had to go to the hospital and one has died.

The strain is antibiotic resistant and has been found in ground turkey, raw turkey pet food and live turkeys.

Even so, the Food Safety and Inspection Service hasn't identified any of the turkey suppliers linked to the outbreak. This is why consumer advocacy groups are criticizing the federal agency.

The FSIS says it hasn't identified the source so it would be irresponsible to announce supplier names.

Jennie-O has recalled hundreds of thousands of pounds of turkey, associated with the outbreak.

The main things you can do now? Wash your hands after handling raw meat or pet food of any kind.

Cook it thoroughly and thaw it your food in the fridge, not on the countertop.

