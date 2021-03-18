Why is the IRS moving Tax Day?

A federal change doesn't always mean a state change.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax Day has been moved from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

The news about this change came out late in the day Wednesday. We hope to answer the most common questions surrounding the change.



Why is the IRS is moving the date?

“One of the biggest changes is the unemployment. They have retroactively put it so the unemployment isn't taxed on your federal return, so in order for not only the IRS to make changes, but for them to make all these changes and implement those changes in tax software for taxpayers and preparers and make them accurate, yeah, they're going to need some more time,” said JR Cecil of Liberty Tax Services.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which is the latest COVID relief bill, has a provision that makes the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits nontaxable. That means you won't pay taxes on unemployment income if you make under $150,000.

What if you already filed your taxes and you paid tax on your unemployment benefits?

The IRS confirms:

For those who received unemployment benefits last year and have already filed their 2020 tax return, the IRS emphasizes they should not file an amended return at this time until the IRS issues additional guidance.

Will the state move Tax Day and waive unemployment taxes too?



The answer is, we're not sure yet. 2WTK contacted folks at the NC State Department of Revenue. This is the statement they sent:

The North Carolina Department of Revenue is aware of the IRS's announcement to extend the individual income filing and payment deadline for the 2020 individual income tax return to May 17, 2021.

We are working on a fix for the North Carolina April 15 deadline, which is set by state law, and will make an announcement of any changes as soon as possible.

