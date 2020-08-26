'If you can open up a learning center, why can't you open up Guilford County schools?'

2WTK looks at the learning centers and how they will work.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You’ve been emailing and posting questions about the 13 learning centers Guilford County Schools is opening at the end of August. The sites are in neighborhoods known for poor internet connectivity. Students who don't have devices or connectivity can come and do their remote learning there.



You asked, “How is it any different than sending kids to school” and “If you can open a learning center, why can't you open a school”?

There’s a big difference in numbers. The learning center spots are limited. Between all 13 schools there are about 750 spots, that's no more than 57 kids at each location.

It's not a free for all. You have to register in the hopes of getting a spot.

“Parents will register their students for learning time. It will last approximately 9 am to Noon we will have adults there to assist students, but it is not school, it's not intended to replace school,” explained GCS Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley, Ph. D.

Students will be temperature checked before being allowed in. Students must get to the centers on their own, there is no school-provided transportation. School leaders say that's a key difference to regular school.



“When we've been asked, why can't you open more quickly, it's been a challenge to try and figure out the transportation with only transporting half the students we've been able to transport in the past,” said Dr. Sharon Contreras, GCS Superintendent.