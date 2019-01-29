It's not uncommon to search the Wifi list on your phone for an open connection while you're out and about.

But some of the names you trust could have hackers behind them.

"I can see all the different networks out there, all the different clients -- and which one do I want to look like," explains Steve Walker, Cyber Security Expert.

To show how easy it is, he walked into a park and created an imposter version of a free Wifi. All it took was a laptop and small device anyone can buy online. He found a public entity Wifi and just called his fake Wifi the same thing.

The fake account allowed him to swipe people's passwords and see their search history.

Perhaps the scariest - he was able to reroute phones that were already connected to the real Wifi to his own rogue network. Experts recommend avoiding open Wifi networks unless you absolutely need internet access.