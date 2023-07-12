Diabetics: Watch out for this heat and humidity

According to the CDC, not drinking enough liquids especially when it's hot and humid can raise blood sugar.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The heat and humidity can make it uncomfortable for any of us to be outside for a long while, but folks with Diabetes actually feel the heat and humidity more than others.

"Sometimes I don't eat as much on a hot day because food is heavy on your stomach, I just drink as many fluids as possible," said a Diabetic patient.

Fluids are key for people with diabetes. According to the CDC, not drinking enough liquids can raise blood sugar.

People with diabetes get dehydrated more quickly and need to drink water, even if they're not thirsty.

"Conscious hydration is the key, which means every half hour or one hour they should be drinking water or sports drinks. Avoid caffeine and alcohol because they can make you urinate more and bring on dehydration faster," said Dr. Mukesh Agar.

The doctor says that Diabetics should wear lighter-colored, and looser-fitting clothes that allow for better air circulation in order to stay cool.

Certain diabetes complications can affect sweat glands so a diabetic's body can't cool as effectively.

The CDC has a warning and recommendations for Diabetics:

