NC to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Viewer: Why does it have to stay so cold?

The Pfizer vaccine is made a different way. Check out the three vaccines and the differences.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is set to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available. As soon as WFMY alerted folks, many started asking questions about why the vaccine had to be kept so cold.

It will certainly be a challenge to transport and keep the vaccine. Here is the answer along with a look at all three vaccines available.

AstraZeneca

Two different deliveries tested. Researchers announced on average it was 70% effective. So why is it an average? They tested two different ways of vaccinating. One group was given half a dose at first then a full dose a month later, which was 90%effective.

For another group, they gave them two full doses at least a month apart, which was 62% effective. So, 70% is the average of the two groups.

This vaccine is thought to be easier to distribute because it is stored using normal refrigeration, around 40 degrees.



Pfizer

The new method used is called mRNA. That stands for Messenger Ribo Nucleuc Acid. The mRNA is an RNA version of the gene that leaves the cell nucleus and moves to the cytoplasm where proteins are made. Using messenger RNA to turn a patient's cells into factories to make one component of coronavirus prompting an immune response.

The company reports it is more than 90% effective. It has to be stored in extreme cold, around -100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Moderna