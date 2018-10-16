GREENSBORO, NC – I know, I know. A will just doesn’t sound like a fun way to spend your time thinking about or your money. But without one, you could be leaving your family in a big mess.

Marc Lopresti from Lincoln Financial teamed up with Summit Credit Union to do a free seminar on wills. Missed it? No problem. He put it in a nutshell for you.

“The most common mistake people make is assuming everything will work out right.” Recently Marc had a case where a grandmother died and her adult daughter died. You might think that it would be a no brainer for the grandkids to get everything.

“Without a will the family spent a year proving who they were and that no one else had a right to the property. We almost lost the properties because of it. A will would have changed that.”

Marc says it will generally take two visits with an attorney and several weeks to complete. Money wise, you should expect to spend at a cost of around $500 (prices vary), “but it is money well spent,” he adds. The cost for the three most common planning documents runs a little over $1,000 (though prices vary widely)

Let's give you a look at the planning documents...

Will

Durable power of attorney

Living will

Assign beneficiaries (these pay directly regardless of will)

Another very common mistake is not assigning a durable Power of Attorney to handle financial matters should you become incapacitated or leave the country on travel. If you travel out of the country, you lose your ability to call your investment advisor and give them a trade instruction to buy or sell an investment. If you develop dementia, you may not pay your bills, which could have a potentially disastrous effect.

